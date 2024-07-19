More from Star Tribune
Iconic comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms, dies at 94
Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time, has died at 94.
Video
Video shows BWCAW rescue site
Infrared video shot by a MinnesotaState Patrol plane shows a DNR helicopter, at right, after it landed on an island where two injured paddlers awaited rescue.
Weather
Smoke returning to Minnesota - along with scattered weekend T-storms
Smoke will be on the increase with potentially poor air quality into the weekend, with a growing chance of T-storms Saturday and Sunday
Weather
Weather perfection today and Friday - bumping into a few weekend T-storms
I don't expect any weather-related complaints today or Friday, but a few T-storms are possible late Saturday, and likely late Sunday with low to mid 80s
Video
Special security patrols Milwaukee River during RNC
Roughly half a dozen police departments, along with state and federal agencies, have boats patrolling the river 24 hours a day until the convention ends.