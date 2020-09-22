More from Star Tribune
New community 'learning pods' aim to bridge achievement gap, address racial equity in Twin Cities
The pods have financial backing from multiple corporations.
BC-BKL--WNBA Playoff Glance
(7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81(5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84(4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79(7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59Sunday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 87, Las Vegas 62Tuesday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas, 83,…
U reviews video of weekend 'Superblock' gathering amid COVID-19 concerns
The gathering, attended by scores of students, took place outside dorms on the Minneapolis campus.
Dean Rebuffoni, longtime environmental journalist, dies at 77
A love for the outdoors led to a career covering the major battles and controversies over Minnesota's environmental issues.
2 charged in home inspection scam that targeted elderly Bloomington couple
Both men remain jailed ahead of court appearances Wednesday.