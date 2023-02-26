More from Star Tribune
TV & Media From Minnesota to HBO series, Indigenous actor bringing 'my people and my stories with me'
Local Minnesota graduates in limbo as they await U.S. Supreme Court ruling on student loan forgiveness
Israeli settlers rampage after Palestinian gunman kills 2
Scores of Israeli settlers went on a violent rampage in the northern West Bank late Sunday, setting dozens of cars and homes on fire after two settlers were killed by a Palestinian gunman. Palestinian medics said one man was killed and four others were badly wounded in what appeared to be the worst outburst of settler violence in decades.
On Ukraine front, civilians cling on as troops repel Russia
The murky water oh so slowly trickles from the filthy drainpipe into her grimy container — the ticking seconds ramping up the risk that Emilia Budskaya could lose life or limb to Russian artillery strikes torturing her front-line town in eastern Ukraine.
Heavy snow, wind causes traffic chaos in Balkan countries
Croatian authorities on Sunday closed all roads connecting the country's mainland with the Adriatic Sea coastline because of heavy snow and strong wind that sparked traffic chaos in the country and elsewhere in the Balkans.
Election results only announced for 1 of Nigeria's 36 states
Nigeria's election commission announced the first results late Sunday from the country's closely watched presidential election, but it could days before a winner is declared.
Troops and civilians survive in bombarded Vuhledar
Within the city of Vuhledar, in the east of Ukraine's Donetsk region, marine servicemen fight to keep the land out of Russian hands.