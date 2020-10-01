A cougar was found dead near where two interstates meet in Bloomington in what state conservation officials say is an extremely rare verified instance of the big cat turning up in the Twin Cities area. Warning: Some viewers may find the images disturbing.

A cougar was found dead near where two interstates meet in Bloomington in what state conservation officials say is an extremely rare verified instance of the big cat turning up in the Twin Cities area. Warning: Some viewers may find the images disturbing.