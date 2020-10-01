More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Minnesota school district rejects, and then reconsiders, state's guidelines for reopening amid pandemic
The Sibley East school district tried to reopen over the objections of state officials, but later reversed course.
Local
Minnesota GOP executive director leaves position
Becky Alery's departure comes five weeks before Election Day.
Minneapolis
Candidates for Minneapolis school board push for equity in education
Candidates are vying for four seats on the board.
Duluth
Charges: Superior, Wis. man stabbed mother to death
SUPERIOR, WIS. — A Superior man stabbed his mother to death Tuesday morning at the home they shared, police say.Robert Lee Bennett III, 39, has…
Duluth
Trump supporter attacks WCCO journalist near Duluth rally
The journalist was not hurt, and the incident was reported to police.