National
Wisconsin high court declines to hear Trump election lawsuit
A split Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear President Donald Trump's lawsuit attempting to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state, sidestepping a decision on the merits of the claims and instead ruling that the case must first wind its way through lower courts.
West Metro
St. Paul man convicted in 1991 Minneapolis murder
DNA evidence linked Donald C. Jenkins Jr. to the crime.
Coronavirus
Minnesota reports 92 new COVID-19 deaths, second-highest daily tally
Minnesota has one of nation's highest new infection rates, but it is declining.
Duluth
St. Luke's CEO abruptly departs Duluth's second-largest health care provider
Kevin Nokels was hired in August 2019.
Minneapolis
Mpls. plans $5M in private funds to transform public safety
The announcement comes hours before the City Council will debate next year's police budget.