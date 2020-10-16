More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
TV & Media
Dallas Morning News staff votes to unionize newsroom
The staff of the Dallas Morning News voted to unionize Friday, becoming the first newspaper in Texas to do so amid a recent wave of labor organizing at news outlets across the country.
National
After census ruling, judges dismiss part of similar case
A three-judge panel in Maryland has dismissed part of a case challenging the decision of President Donald Trump's administration to end data collection for the…
Nation
No relief from wildfires in West
Drought, high temps could last throughout winter.
National
Justices to weigh Trump census plan to exclude noncitizens
The Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up President Donald Trump's policy, blocked by a lower court, to exclude people living in the U.S. illegally from the census count that will be used to allocate seats in the House of Representatives.
National
Authorities: Top Mexico official helped smuggle drugs to US
Mexico's former defense secretary helped a cartel smuggle thousands of kilograms of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana into the United States in exchange for bribes, according to court documents unsealed Friday.