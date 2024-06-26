More from Star Tribune
Touch of September lingers into the weekend as our weather pattern dries out a bit
An agreeable stretch of weather is shaping up into the weekend with 70s and a few T-storms Friday
Iowa floodwaters breach levees as even more rain dumps onto parts of the Midwest
Tornado warnings, flash flooding and large hail added insult to injury for people in the Midwest already contending with heat, humidity and intense flooding after days of rain.
Paul Douglas
A spell of mostly dry weather heads our way
A chance of rain is possible Wednesday morning and Friday.
Doctors treat thousands of heatstroke victims in southern Pakistan as temperatures soar
A days-long intense heat wave has disrupted normal life in Pakistan, especially in its largest city, Karachi, where doctors treated thousands of victims of heatstroke at various hospitals, health officials said Tuesday.
3 dry days in a row should help flood-impacted counties across Minnesota and Wisconsin
After multiple rounds of flooding thunderstorms we catch a break with dry weather into Thursday