Politics Moriarty says Walz criticized her because she's 'queer.' His supporters call attack 'shameful.'
Nation
Phoenix using ice immersion to treat heatstroke victims as Southwest bakes in triple digits
The season's first heat wave is already baking the Southwest with triple-digit temperatures as firefighters in Phoenix — America's hottest big city — employ new tactics in hopes of saving more lives in a county that saw 645 heat-related deaths last year.
Nation
Record highs expected to fall as Southwest US bakes in first heat wave of season earlier than usual
The first heat wave of the season has arrived earlier than usual across much of the U.S. Southwest, with dangerously hot conditions that produced triple-digit temperatures on Tuesday.
Nation
New study finds Earth warming at record rate, but no evidence of climate change accelerating
The rate Earth is warming hit an all-time high in 2023 with 92% of last year's surprising record-shattering heat caused by humans, top scientists calculated.
Paul Douglas
Gusty winds blow in for the next couple of days
A pop-up shower is possible but otherwise dry.
World
Sri Lanka closes schools as the death toll from floods and mudslides rises to 16
Sri Lanka closed schools on Monday as the death toll due to floods and mudslides triggered by heavy rains in many parts of the island nation, rose to 16 people, officials said.