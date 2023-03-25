More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Local
Police disability retirements stressing communities, sending state pension costs soaring
The Public Employees Retirement Association estimates that police and fire pensions are costing $40 million more per year than expected.
High Schools
Totino-Grace holds off DeLaSalle for Class 3A boys basketball title
The Eagles repeated as champions, securing the victory with free throws at the end.
www.startribune.com
Tornadoes rip through Mississippi, killing dozens
The powerful twister cut a devastating path, killing more than two dozen people and obliterating dozens of buildings, as it stayed on the ground for more than an hour.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 25 and partly cloud, with a cooler Sunday ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Wild
Wild turn it on late to beat Blackhawks 3-1 at the X
Ryan Hartman's breakaway goal with 71 seconds left in regulation saved the Wild, who are 14-1-4 in their past 19 games.