Business
Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina as scorching heat and floods sock other parts of US
A tornado heavily damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina on Wednesday, while torrential rain flooded communities in Kentucky and an area from California to South Florida endured more scorching heat.
Nation
American soldier's dash into North Korea leaves family members in Wisconsin wondering why
Family members of the U.S. Army private who sprinted across the border into North Korea said Wednesday that he may have felt overwhelmed as he faced legal troubles and his possible looming discharge from the military.
Nation
Black lawmakers say Alabama GOP's proposed new congressional map insults the Supreme Court
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Facing an order to draw new congressional district lines, Alabama Republicans advanced dueling proposals on Wednesday that boost the number of Black…
Nation
Alabama's first execution since they were paused last November may proceed on Thursday, court says
A federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to stop an upcoming execution in Alabama, rejecting an inmate's argument that the state has a history of botched lethal injections.
Nation
Wife of suspect in Gilgo Beach serial killings files for divorce
The wife of Rex Heuermann, charged in the deaths of three women whose remains were found along a Long Island beach roadway, filed for divorce Wednesday, her attorney said.