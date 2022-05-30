More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Pacific season's 1st hurricane makes landfall in Mexico
The strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in May in the eastern Pacific swept ashore on a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns in southern Mexico on Monday.
Weather
Tornado damage reported in western Minn., storms moving east
The National Weather Service said hail potentially as large as 2 inches, wind gusts up to 70 mph and heavy rain and flooding were possible, particularly west of the Interstate 35 corridor.
Nation
Crews make gains against New Mexico wildfire, largest in US
Crews were making progress in stopping the nation's largest active wildfire from spreading on Monday, the fourth straight day of warnings of extreme fire conditions in northern New Mexico.