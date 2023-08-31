More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Time-lapse of August super blue moon over Lake Harriet in Minneapolis
The second full moon of August — a phenomenon called a "blue moon'' — was also of a rare super variety. Credit: Aaron Lavinsky
Local
Why are there no lesbian bars in the Twin Cities?
There are only 29 lesbian bars nationally. The closest one to Minneapolis is in Chicago.
West Metro
Hennepin County eyes new building for Southdale Library
A new Southdale library has been on hold since the pandemic, and plans to move into the nearby Southdale Center mall were shelved.
Local
Report shows whether your Minnesota clinic has improved or worsened since COVID-19
MN Community Measurement says clinics' scores for care goals for chronic conditions improved in 2022 but still lagged pre-pandemic performance.
Local
Birds of a feather hit the Minnesota State Fair together
Matching outfits sprouted up all over the fairgrounds, by chance and via families hoping to keep track of each other.