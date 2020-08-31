More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Lightning reach East finals for 4th time in 6 years
Blake Coleman, Barclay Goodrow, Zach Bogosian.Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper calls them guys who have a little bit of dirt under their fingernails. And that…
Vikings
LSU trio heads list of players opting out of this season
LSU knew all along it would have to try to defend its national title without Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow and four other first-round draft…
Wolves
Miami takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Milwaukee
Miami Heat (44-29, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (56-17, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)Lake…
Twins
Abreu takes 14-game hit streak into matchup with Twins
Chicago White Sox (22-13, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (20-16, third in the AL Central)Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Dallas…
Twins
Lindblom expected to start as Brewers host the Tigers
Detroit Tigers (16-16, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (16-18, third in the NL Central)Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Detroit: Michael Fulmer…