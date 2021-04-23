More from Star Tribune
World
France: Police officer fatally stabbed, attacker shot dead
A French police officer was stabbed to death inside her police station Friday near the historic Rambouillet chateau outside Paris, and fellow officers shot and killed the suspected attacker at the scene, authorities said.
World
France donates COVID vaccines to Africa through UN program
France on Friday became the first rich country to donate COVID-19 vaccines to a developing nation through the U.N.'s jab rollout program for low- and middle-income countries, shipping more than 100,000 doses to Mauritania.
Business
Asia Today: Thailand's new cases exceed 2,000, set record
Thailand's health authorities announced Friday they have confirmed 2,070 new COVID-19 cases, a new daily record that brings the country's total to 50,183.
Business
Colombia police, military raid illegal gold mining operation
From the air, the illegal gold mines look like wounds in the dense jungle of southern Colombia — scars of red, gray and brown dirt surrounding toxic ponds.
World
Russia expels 5 Polish diplomats in quid pro quo move
Russia expelled five Polish diplomats Friday in retaliation to Polish authorities expelling three Russian Embassy workers last week.