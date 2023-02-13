More from Star Tribune
Three-legged dog raises the stakes for high school engineering project
High school students in Stillwater are using computer software, a 3D printer and laser cutter to engineer mobility supports for a three-legged Brittany Spaniel named Sadie.
High Schools
Girls wrestling champions go 8-for-8 in winning their way back to state
Every 2022 winner who returned this season won a section title Saturday.
High Schools
Iron Range to Tobacco Road: Girls hoops star commits to N. Carolina
Mountain Iron-Buhl junior Jordan Zubich announced her commitment on Sunday in her high school auditorium. She is the No. 3-ranked player in the Class of 2024.
High Schools
Prep weekend update: Overtime games put spice in girls hockey sections
After a six-OT game began a trend, three more went to extra time over the weekend.
Local
1 dead, 2 hurt after speeding car crashes into 2 others in western Wisconsin
The speeding vehicle "lost control after cresting a hill," according to the Sheriff's Office.