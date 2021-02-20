More from Star Tribune
Twins
Heading into spring, Twins have an outfield opening for sweet-swinging Kirilloff
A natural-born hitter, 23-year-old Alex Kirilloff looks ready to take the next step.
Three killed after shooting at Louisiana gun shop
A person went into a gun store and shooting range in a New Orleans suburb and fatally shot two people Saturday, causing customers and staff to open fire on the shooter, who died, a sheriff said.
Evening forecast: Low of 18, with considerable clouds ahead of a warm-up and snow
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Light Sunday Snow, Then First 40s Since December
Many of us will see high temps warm into the lower 30s on Sunday with light snow that could add up to an inch or two across the southern half of the state. Tomorrow, the metro could hit 40 degrees; the first time since December!
Plane drops debris in Denver suburbs during emergency landing
The Broomfield Police Department said on Twitter that the plane landed safely at Denver International Airport and that no injuries had been reported