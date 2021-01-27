More from Star Tribune
NASA astronauts conduct spacewalk to upgrade Space Station
NASA astronauts are working to finish installing a European science platform and complete long-term battery upgrade work.
Coronavirus
Minnesota chooses 9,425 seniors to receive COVID-19 vaccine
State officials are notifying by text, e-mail or phone seniors who were picked to receive vaccines this week. More than 206,000 Minnesotans age 65 and over have registered to get the shot.
Nation
States lift restrictions gradually amid fears of new variant
Several states are loosening their coronavirus restrictions on restaurants and other businesses because of improved infection and hospitalization numbers but are moving gradually and cautiously, in part because of the more contagious variant taking hold in the U.S.
Thousands of houses decorated for Mardi Gras
All around New Orleans, thousands of houses are being decorated as floats because the coronavirus outbreak has canceled Mardi Gras parades.
Local
MnDOT turns to digital signs to warn drivers about snowplows
The goal is to help reduce rear-end crashes involving snowplows.