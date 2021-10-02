More from Star Tribune
Politics
Minnesota GOP picks former state senator David Hann as its new leader
5 candidates vied for spot after former chair Jennifer Carnahan's resignation.
Wolves
Taurean Prince turning page from injury in fresh start with Wolves
The veteran forward was battling an injured ankle for the past two seasons, he said, and "I'm dang near where I was before I got hurt."
Outdoors
Anderson: He's on a big lake with a small boat, on a vintage pursuit
Pete Harris, 86, regularly seeks lake trout on Lake Superior, almost always alone and each time deploying the same three-seater 14-foot Starcraft he bought in 1964 to fish for walleyes on inland lakes.
Thousands march in D.C. in support of abortion rights
The first Women's March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington and other cities to demand continued access to abortion.
Sports
Neal: Twin Cities Marathon has lots of family traditions; here's another
Michaela Kofoed and family have long supported runners along the course. This year, she'll be one of them.