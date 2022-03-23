More from Star Tribune
Politics
Kaul paints Republican AG rivals as political extremists
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul went on the offensive Wednesday against the two Republicans looking to run against him, painting them both as far-right extremists.
Business
Outdoor Retailer show moving to Utah despite boycott threats
The Outdoor Retailer trade show is moving back to Salt Lake City from Denver next year despite threats from an environmental group and big-name recreation companies of a boycott, the event's organizer announced Wednesday.
Nation
AP FACT CHECK: Senators misrepresent Jackson on abortion
Republican senators painted Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson as hostile to anti-abortion views, twisting words from a legal brief she co-signed years ago as evidence she would rule broadly against abortion opponents.
Nation
Guilty verdict in Atlanta City Hall corruption trial
A jury found a political operative and former Atlanta city employee guilty Wednesday on charges including money laundering, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bribery that resulted from a long-running federal investigation into corruption at City Hall.
Sports
IHSAA praises Indiana gov's veto of transgender athlete ban
The Indiana High School Athletic Association on Wednesday commended Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's veto of a bill banning transgender females from participating in girls school sports after the association previously held back from taking an explicit stance on the proposal.