Vikings
Edmonton of the CFL decides to drop Eskimos, change its name
The Edmonton Eskimos will change their name.
Golf
DJ confident for 3M Open debut despite missing cut last weekend
Dustin Johnson, who shot +16 over two rounds last week in Ohio, understands how fickle the game of golf is. At his best, Johnson, 36, has been good enough to win once every year since his rookie season in 2008.
Golf
After long layoff, Fleetwood returns to play at the 3M Open
Tommy Fleetwood, No. 12 in the world, has not played in a tournament since professional sports shut down in mid-March. He makes his return to the PGA Tour this week in Blaine.
Wild
A whole new look, for a whole new NBA game experience
There's no bench. The courtside broadcasters will not be courtside. And the stat crew will be doing their work inside what loosely can be described as an oversized hockey penalty box.
Twins
Reusse: Twins riding easy schedule to playoffs? Stop and think for a minute
Solid pitching teams will have a greater advantage than normal over hard-hitting teams in this 60-game season. And the 2019 Twins won 101 games as a hitting team