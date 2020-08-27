More from Star Tribune
Victims of shooting during Kenosha protest engaged gunman
A man known for his love of skateboarding, a Texas transplant to the state and a college student acting as a volunteer medic were killed or wounded this week by a 17-year-old gunman amid chaos on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
National
As political conventions go virtual, so does the chatter
Dwight Van Lierop was unimpressed by the opening nights of this week's Republican National Convention, where speaker after speaker extolled the record and character of President Donald Trump in terms that didn't always match reality. Then Burgess Owens spoke.
Local
Lute Olson, Hall of Fame coach, Arizona icon, dies at 85
Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who turned Arizona into a college basketball powerhouse and led the program to its lone national title in 1997, has died. He was 85.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Minneapolis
Show of force, dozens of arrests mark quiet night in rattled Mpls.
More than 1,000 uniformed personnel were called upon to quell potential disturbances.