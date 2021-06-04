More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Wolves' Malik Beasley starts serving sentence in Wright County jail
Beasley pleaded guilty to threats of violence in December of last year. His sentence called for 120 days in the workhouse.
Brother of man shot by law enforcement in Uptown demands answers
The man shot and killed by law enforcement in the Uptown area of Minneapolis was identified as Winston Boogie Smith. State investigators said Friday he fired at officers, although there is no footage of the incident.
The Houston neighborhood that raised George Floyd
The Star Tribune traveled to Houston, Texas, to see the neighborhood George Floyd grew up in and the friends and family who surrounded him.
Local
Scoring error prompts confusion over Minnesota state robotics championship results
Faribault was named the winner but a scoring shake-up could shift the results.
Sports
Minneapolis will host FIS Cross-Country World Cup in 2024
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event in March of 2020, the new dates will be part of the first World Cup races held in North America in over 20 years.