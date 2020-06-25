More from Star Tribune
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:01-03-04-05-08-10-12-13-14-15-19(one, three, four, five, eight, ten,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:3-5-0-3(three, five, zero, three)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:8-3-6(eight, three, six)
National
The Latest: Union wants Disney to delay opening Florida park
The union representing actors at Walt Disney World said Thursday that the company should postpone welcoming back guests at its Florida parks, which are scheduled to reopen next month after being closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
National
AP-NORC poll: Support for restrictions, virus worries wane
After months of steady progress, new confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to near record levels in the U.S. this week. Experts blame a nation that's become complacent, and a new poll finds evidence to back them up: Support for measures to slow the virus' spread has declined from the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.