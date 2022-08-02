More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Cedric Alexander closer to becoming Mpls. community safety commissioner
Mayor Jacob Frey has nominated Alexander to oversee a new office helping him supervise the leaders of the city's safety-related offices. A final council vote could come as early as Thursday.
Vikings
Vikings tight end Smith to miss preseason after thumb surgery
Irv Smith Jr., who missed last season because of a knee injury, sustained a thumb injury in practice Monday and had surgery Tuesday.
Local
Aitkin County woman testifies about her frustration getting a morning-after pill
Questions at trial delve into the most personal aspects of her life.
Sports
Canterbury Park: Entries, picks, results, odds and racing updates
Jay Lietzau's picks, race results, entries, odds and horse racing news.
Minneapolis
Arrest made in homicide at light rail station in downtown Minneapolis
The person of interest was in custody within an hour after the report of the shots fired, a police spokesman said.