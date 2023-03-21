More from Star Tribune
Video
Video: Car collides with two light-rail trains in downtown Minneapolis
Seven people were injured after a car and two light-rail trains collided in a downtown Minneapolis intersection Monday night.
High Schools
Live: State boys basketball. Latest news and game updates here
All our stories during the tournament are here, as well as how to watch and follow the games on TV and the web. No. 1 seeds Park Center (4A) and Totino Grace (3A) play in the 10 a.m. games.
Minneapolis
7 hurt as car collides with two light-rail trains near U.S. Bank Stadium
Both Green and Blue line trains were back in service Tuesday morning as authorities investigate how the crash happened.
North Metro
Militia sympathizer pleads guilty to having machine gun, grenade launcher in Anoka home
Prosecutors said Darrian Nguyen was an anti-government militia sympathizer with a desire to kill Black activists and liberals.
Gophers
Dawn of a new era for U basketball. Hear from Plitzuweit and others
Host Michael Rand devotes most of the show to Dawn Plitzuweit's hiring as women's basketball coach. Hear from her, basketball writer Kent Youngblood and freshman star Mara Braun. Also Vikings and Timberwolves talk.