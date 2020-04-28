More from Star Tribune
National
Trump order keeping meat packing plants open worries unions
President Donald Trump took executive action to order meat processing plants to stay open amid concerns over growing coronavirus cases and the impact on the nation's food supply.
Duluth
Coast Guard rescues family in damaged boat half-mile off Duluth shore
The vessel was taking on water, and its main engine had failed, authorities said.
Coronavirus
Mike Pence praises Minnesota but skips mask on Mayo visit
Vice President Mike Pence highlighted Mayo Clinic's coronavirus research and testing efforts, calling them a "whole of Minnesota approach." But he ignored the clinic's request that all visitors don face masks to prevent transmission, including Gov. Tim Walz and others on the tour.
Coronavirus
Ramsey County and other metro library systems pushing curbside books as a great COVID escape
All metro county library systems, along with St. Paul, now offer curbside pickup.
Coronavirus
Minn. proposes delay for new rules to protect seniors in assisted living
State health officials say their priority has shifted toward responding to COVID-19.