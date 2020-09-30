More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Two fatal shootings in Minneapolis push city's homicide total to 62
Both shootings occurred on the city's North Side.
West Metro
State panel declines reappointment of Hennepin County public defender
State Public Defender Bill Ward recommended against reappointing Mary Moriarty because of her "inability to work" with others. The full Board of Public Defense is expected to vote at a meeting beginning at noon.
West Metro
Cougar found dead in Bloomington, likely hit by vehicle
The carcass was taken to Grand Rapids by the DNR for further examination.
National
Biden, Trump press contrasts in Midwest after debate chaos
President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden kept up their debate-stage clash from afar on Wednesday as they competed for working-class voters in the Midwest, while elected officials in both parties — and the debate commission, too — sought to deal with the most chaotic presidential faceoff in memory.
Duluth
Duluth man sentenced in sex assaults with evidence from 2005 rape kit
One of the assaults occurred 15 years ago.