Politics Tired of losing, some Republicans willing to look the other way when it comes to Royce White
Power outages could linger for days after storms batter Texas again, leaving 1 dead
Power outages scattered across storm-weary Texas on Wednesday could linger into the weekend after storms flooded streets in Houston for the second time this month and ripped off roofs in Dallas, leaving a teenager dead and injuring others.
AP PHOTOS: Weeks of sweltering heat scorch northern India
People in northern India have been struggling with an unrelenting, weekslong heat wave that has forced schools to close in some places and raised the risk of heatstrokes for laborers working outdoors.
Paul Douglas
Showers, thunderstorms return Thursday night
Saturday appears to be the sunnier, drier day of the weekend before mid-80s next week
Paul Douglas
Blue skies take over, but rain won't be far behind
The next chance for thunderstorms arrives Thursday night into Friday.
25 are dead across the US after weekend tornadoes. Texas is getting battered again
Strong storms with damaging winds and baseball-sized hail pummeled north Texas on Tuesday morning as much of the U.S. recovered from severe weather, including tornadoes, that killed at least 25 people during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.