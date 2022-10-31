More from Star Tribune
Business
Salary transparency laws aim to combat pay disparities
Starting this week, job-seekers in New York City will have access to a key piece of information: how much money they can expect to earn for an advertised opening.
Business
Nine arrested after bridge collapses in India, killing 134
Police in western India arrested nine people on Monday as they investigated the collapse of a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge in one of the country's worst accidents in years, officials said. The collapse Sunday evening in Gujarat state plunged hundreds of people into a river, killing at least 134.
World
Iran plans public trials for 1,000 protesters in Tehran
Iranian authorities announced on Monday they will hold public trials for 1,000 people in the capital, Tehran, over the protests that have convulsed the country. The mass indictments mark the government's first major legal action aimed at quashing dissent since unrest erupted over six weeks ago.
Business
Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for most of Kyiv
A massive barrage of Russian cruise missile and drone strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday morning, knocking out water and power supplies in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet.
World
German leader urges climate activists not to endanger others
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged climate activists Monday to show "creativity" and avoid endangering others after attacking art works and setting up road blockades that allegedly delayed the arrival of a specialist rescue crew at an accident scene.