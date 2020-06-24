More from Star Tribune
SWAT team joins firefighters at large home fire in Andover
A large house fire in Andover brought firefighters and an Anoka County Sheriff's Office SWAT teamto the scene early Wednesday, June 24.
Coronavirus
Minnesota Zoo debuts drive-through zoo
The Minnesota Zoo is offering a socially distanced way to see some of its animals during the coronavirus pandemic.
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high of 78
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump rails against Dems, Biden during Ariz. rally
It wasn't quite one of his signature big-stadium rallies. But President Donald Trump drew something closer to the jam-packed audience of political supporters he's been craving as hundreds of young conservatives filled a Phoenix megachurch Tuesday to hear his call for them to get behind his reelection effort.
Video
Evening forecast, Jun. 23
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast