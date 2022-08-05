More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Vegas police ID man held in fatal Mirage hotel room shooting
A 54-year-old man was identified Friday as the suspect arrested in the killing of one person and wounding of two others during a family argument in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room.
Business
Stocks falling as hot jobs data suggests Fed hikes not over
Stocks are swinging lower through a roller-coaster Friday following a blockbuster report on the U.S. jobs market that offered both good and bad news for Wall Street.
Politics
Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race
Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee's hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November.
Sports
NCAA hoops leagues grapple with unequal pay for women's refs
The NCAA earned praise last year when it agreed to pay referees at its men's and women's basketball tournaments equally. The gesture only cost about $100,000, a tiny fraction of the roughly $900 million networks pay annually to broadcast March Madness.
Nation
Monks' role in Sri Lanka protests raises familiar questions
The street protests that drove Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from office last month brought together people from across the country's diverse and sometimes warring ethno-religious groups: Tamils, Muslims, Christians and Sinhala Buddhists — including, unmistakably, the saffron-robed Buddhist monks who are fixtures of Sri Lanka's political scene.