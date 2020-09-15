More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Teen fatally shot in north Minneapolis worked for Republican congressional candidate
The 17-year-old fatally shot in north Minneapolis Monday worked for Republican congressional candidate Lacy Johnson, campaign staff confirmed.The teenager, whose identity has not yet been…
Local
Hall of Fame bowler Dick Ritger dies at 81
After retiring from the pro bowlers' tour in 1980, Ritger became one of the sport's most prominent teachers and trainers.
National
More protections denied for moose in 4 upper Midwest states
Federal officials on Tuesday denied extending protections under the Endangered Species Act to a subspecies of moose that historically appeared in four upper Midwestern states.
Local
Minnesota moose will not be listed as federally endangered species
Moose populations in Minnesota have fallen by more than 60% since 2006.
South Metro
Searchers recover 2 bodies from Grey Cloud Island near where plane crashed
Searchers recovered two bodies Tuesday afternoon in the southeast metro from a Mississippi River island quarry, where a small airplane crashed this week with three…