The Latest: US sees 2 busiest days for air travel
The Memorial Day weekend has produced the two busiest days for U.S. air travel since early March 2020.
FBI agent charged in off-duty shooting of man on subway
An FBI agent has been charged with attempted murder in the off-duty shooting of another man on a Metro subway train last year in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C., according to court records unsealed Tuesday.
Chicago police encouraged by drop in homicides in May
Chicago saw a drop in the number of homicides in May compared with the same month last year and ended with fewer killings than any Memorial Day weekend in a decade, the police superintendent said Tuesday.
Guard sues Minnesota State Patrol for arrest during protests
A Black man who worked as a security guard for a CNN crew covering protests in Minneapolis following George Floyd's death last summer is suing two Minnesota State Patrol officers, accusing them of violating his civil rights and unlawful detention, his attorneys announced Tuesday.
A direction home: Bob Dylan album returned 48 years late
After nearly five decades of blowin' in the wind, a double Bob Dylan album finally has a direction home: A man living in San Francisco has mailed the vinyl back to an Ohio library 48 years after it was supposed to be returned.