Coronavirus
Vikings trying to get fans into stadium, but unlikely for opener
Vikings officials are hoping to get thousands of their fans into U.S. Bank Stadium, although that's not likely for the home opener Sept. 13 against the Green Bay Packers.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota back in single digits; 7 new deaths, 698 new cases
Seven more people have died of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 1,745.
Minneapolis
West Maka Ska? Minneapolis considers changing name of neighborhood
Minneapolis is considering changing the name of its West Calhoun neighborhood to West Maka Ska, as a nod to the area’s Dakota heritage. A City…
St. Paul
St. Paul looking at $20M deficit; no layoffs or levy increase proposed
Mayor Melvin Carter is proposing widespread cuts to avoid raising the property tax levy.
St. Paul
St. Paul woman, 61, found shot dead in backyard of East Side home
The victim's grandchildren were in the home at the time she was shot.