Supreme Court rejects GOP attack on Biden victory
It ends a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation's highest court.
Vikings
Just like Dad: Bucs rookie Winfield proving to be as good as his father
Through 12 games Antoine Winfield Jr. has won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for September, and played all but 14 of the 797 snaps on a defense that's top 10 in rushing yards allowed, yards allowed and points allowed.
Local
Suspect arrested in serial vandalism to elderly woman's Minneapolis home
Outraged detectives eagerly volunteered to work on the case, a police spokesman said.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Gophers
Some U of M regents leery of permitting alcoholic sponsorships, licensing
Several Regents questioned whether the revenue from those deals — estimated at about $300,000 per year — is high enough to merit changing a longstanding policy. U President Joan Gabel has recommended approval.