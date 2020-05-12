More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Baltic nations reopen borders to each other
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
National
Biden says he would not pardon Trump or block investigations
Democratic candidate Joe Biden said that if he wins the presidency he would not use his power to pardon Donald Trump or stop any investigations of Trump and his associates.
National
Online graduations still bring stars to the virtual lectern
This year's college graduates won't get to take their triumphant walk across the stage. They won't get to toss their caps amid a sea of…
National
Reporter sues Memphis over exclusion from media list
A journalism advocacy group has filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of a reporter in Memphis, Tennessee, who alleges she has been excluded from a media advisory list in retaliation for her coverage of the city.
National
Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen
Fresh coronavirus outbreaks are testing public health networks and the resolve of planners to reopen from pandemic shutdowns.A first case was confirmed among the 1…