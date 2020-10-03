More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Ex-Bridgeport officials expected to plead guilty to fraud
The former police chief of Connecticut's largest city and another former official are expected to plead guilty Monday in their federal fraud case.
National
N. Carolina Senate race upended by sexting, virus diagnosis
North Carolina's intensively competitive and expensive U.S. Senate race has been upended by personal and health disruptions that sent sharp tremors and uncertainty through the campaigns and an electorate already casting ballots.
National
Trump's diagnosis shows US vulnerability to the coronavirus
President Donald Trump's startling COVID-19 diagnosis serves as a cruel reminder of the pervasive spread of the coronavirus and shows how tenuous of a grip the nation has on the crisis, health experts said.
National
Feds: California convict tried to steal $22M from PPP loans
A California man convicted five years ago of defrauding several local governments in the state has been charged with trying to steal $22 million from the Paycheck Protection Program.
National
GOP seeks to call off Senate work, but not Barrett hearings
The coroniavirus reached further into Republican ranks on Saturday, forcing the Senate to call off lawmaking as a third GOP senator tested positive for COVID-19. Even so, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared he would push President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee toward confirmation in the shadow of the November election.