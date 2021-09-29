Paul Douglas

It's been an amazing run of weather, some of the best conditions of the entire year (if you favor lukewarm sunshine, low humidity and fewer bugs) but today will be the last 80-degree day in sight for the MSP metro. Friday's cool frontal passage sparks (light) showers, with a cooling trend as we sail into the weekend. That said, looking out 7-10 days I see more 70s than 60s for daytime highs.