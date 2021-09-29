More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins pitcher Michael Pineda 'a pillar in our clubhouse'
The righthander is the sole survivor from the Opening Day starting rotation. On Wednesday he won his fifth straight showcasing his unique ability to avoid big innings.
Supporters of Britney Spears' freedom gather outside latest court hearing
"Britney's freedom is around the corner," one of them said.
Paul Douglas
Last 80-Degree High Today - Friday Puddles Mark Arrival of Cooler Air
It's been an amazing run of weather, some of the best conditions of the entire year (if you favor lukewarm sunshine, low humidity and fewer bugs) but today will be the last 80-degree day in sight for the MSP metro. Friday's cool frontal passage sparks (light) showers, with a cooling trend as we sail into the weekend. That said, looking out 7-10 days I see more 70s than 60s for daytime highs.
Twins
Polanco's quick home run sparks Twins to 5-2 victory over Detroit
Casey Mize's first pitch to Jorge Polanco on Wednesday night was a 94-mph sinker, which Polanco deposited into the seats for a three-run home run.
Loons
Loons stumble to 3-1 loss at D.C. United
In their first game against an Eastern Conference opponent this season, the Loons struggled on offense.