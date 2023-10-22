More from Star Tribune
Venezuelan opposition holds presidential primary in exercise of democracy, but it could prove futile
Ebullient Venezuelans were choosing the candidate they think can end the decade-long, crisis-ridden presidency of Nicolás Maduro, lining up under scorching sun, in some cases for over an hour, to cast ballots in a primary election that the opposition independently organized despite government repression.
World
European cities see vigils to oppose antisemitism and rallies seeking relief for Gaza
Thousands of people joined vigils in Berlin and London on Sunday to oppose antisemitism and support Israel, while in Paris and other cities, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators demanded a cease-fire and relief for people in the besieged Gaza Strip.
World
Iran sentences 2 journalists for allegedly collaborating with US. Both covered Mahsa Amini's death
A court in Iran sentenced two journalists to up to seven years in prison for collaborating with the U.S. government and other charges, local reports said Sunday. Both women have been imprisoned for over a year following their coverage of the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody in Sept. 2022.
World
Hezbollah and Israel exchange fire and warnings of a widened war
Hezbollah announced the deaths of five more militants as clashes along the Lebanon-Israel border intensified and the Israeli prime minister warned Lebanon on Sunday not to let itself get dragged into a new war.
World
At least 28 people drown after boat capsizes on river in northwest Congo
At least 28 people drowned after a boat capsized in the Congo River in Equateur province, local authorities said Sunday.