Plowable snow likely Thursday with 2-6" - heaviest amounts along and north of I-94
No problems on the highways today, but a strong clipper will drop 2-6" of snow Thursday with heaviest amounts probably setting up over the north metro
Video
United Healthcare shooting suspect screams at press as he's taken into court
The 26-year-old man charged in last week's killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO in New York City was taken into court in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.
Video
Video shows UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect arriving at courthouse
Police in Pennsylvania arrested a "strong person of interest" Monday in the brazen Manhattan killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO.