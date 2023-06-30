More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Nation
Trump and DeSantis court Moms for Liberty in a sign of the group's rising influence over the GOP
The two leading contenders for the Republican presidential nomination courted conservative women at the Moms for Liberty conference in Philadelphia on Friday, elevating a group that has gained substantial influence within the GOP with its fierce opposition to instruction related to race and gender identity in the nation's classrooms.
Local
How far does Supreme Court decision on web design for gay couples reach in Minnesota?
Groups in the state are still parsing out the effects on Minnesota's law prohibiting discrimination in public accommodations
Business
Supreme Court ruling brings bitterness for borrowers counting on student loan forgiveness
Whitney Jean Alim, a 27-year-old educator in Chicago, dreamed of buying a house sooner with the room in her budget from President Joe Biden's student loan cancellation plan. It would have cut in half the $40,000 she owes on loans taken out for college and a master's degree.
Variety
In student loan and affirmative action rulings, advocates fear losses for racial equality
As a Black student who was raised by a single mother, Makia Green believes she benefited from a program that gave preference to students of color from economically disadvantaged backgrounds when she was admitted over a decade ago to the University of Rochester.
Nation
Biden offers new student debt relief plan, lashes out at GOP after Supreme Court ruling
President Joe Biden vowed Friday to push ahead with a new plan providing student loan relief for millions of borrowers, while blaming Republican ''hypocrisy'' for triggering the day's Supreme Court decision that wiped out his original effort.