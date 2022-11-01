More from Star Tribune
Nation
Alejandro G. Iñárritu returns with his most personal film
In 2016, Alejandro G. Iñárritu found himself walking up to the Oscars stage to pick up the best director award for the second time in two years. "I can't believe this is happening," he said.
Nation
Crime opens political lane for GOP in Democratic New Mexico
Republicans are funneling resources and determination into a law-and-order campaign for governor of New Mexico led by a local TV celebrity with a hard-line message about criminal justice — hoping to dislodge an incumbent Democrat who staunchly defends abortion access.
Nation
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
The rapper Takeoff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed. He was 28.
Sports
World Series is most-watched since 2019 through 2 games
Houston's 5-2 win over Philadelphia in Game 2 was viewed by 10,789,000 people on Fox as the matchup remained the most-viewed World Series since 2019.
Nation
As housing prices surge, rent control is back on the ballot
Liberty McCoy was out Saturday urging voters to pass a Nov. 8 ballot measure to limit rent increases in Pasadena because she's afraid she'll be priced out of the city where she grew up and where her aging parents live.