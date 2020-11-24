More from Star Tribune
Judge: California can't ban offensive license plates
California can't enforce a ban vanity license plates it considers "offensive to good taste and decency" because that violates freedom of speech, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.
Music
The Weeknd criticizes Grammys over nominations snub
The Weeknd angrily slammed the Grammy Awards, calling them "corrupt" after the pop star walked away with zero nominations despite having multiple hits this year.
Business
First 6.4 million doses of Pfizer vaccine will be split among states, territories
Expected distribution in mid-December will be based on population.
National
California official: just say 'no' to family Thanksgiving
With Thanksgiving two days away, California's health secretary on Tuesday urged people to say "no" to family and friends who want to gather, joining other officials in issuing dire warnings about the spread of the coronavirus.
Nation
Mysterious shiny monolith found in otherworldly Utah desert
Deep in the Mars-like landscape of Utah's red-rock desert lies a mystery: A gleaming metal monolith in one of the most remote parts of the state.