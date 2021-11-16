More from Star Tribune
Outdoors
DNR: Walleye poachers near Baudette were 48 fish over their limit
Three Twin Cities area men who went fishing instead of hunting during opening weekend of the deer season were caught poaching from Rainy River and Lake of the Woods, according to charges.
The Wild Beat
First-place Wild returns home to face Sharks, sticks with lineup that beat Kraken
Cam Talbot will be back in goal and Ryan Hartman is still centering for Rem Pitlick and Jordan Greenway. In Seattle, Hartman set up Pitlick for the first three goals of his career.
Coronavirus
Minnesota's COVID positivity on track with last winter's wave
Infection rates remain highest in central and northern Minnesota counties with the lowest vaccination rates, even as breakthrough COVID-19 cases increase among the state's earliest vaccine recipients who now are encountering waning immunity.
Variety
If you think 'Get on Your Knees' is only about sex, Jacqueline Novak is here to prove you wrong
The brainy comedian brings her acclaimed one-woman show to the Parkway in Minneapolis.
Vikings
Ex-Gophers linebacker Campbell becoming a Packers standout
On The NFL: Boo him if you must, Vikings fans, but the really good linebacker who'll be wearing the green-and-gold No. 59 jersey at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday is, actually, one of you.