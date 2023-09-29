More from Star Tribune
Nation
California Gov. Newsom will pick Feinstein's replacement. He pledged in past to choose a Black woman
The Democrats' fragile majority in the U.S. Senate puts extra pressure on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to quickly pick a replacement for Sen. Dianne Feinstein following her death, a fraught decision for a two-term governor with national ambitions of his own.
Nation
Federal prosecutors press Trump gag order request as judge sets hearing for arguments
Federal prosecutors pressed their case Friday for a limited gag order on former President Donald Trump, citing what they said was a continuing pattern of incendiary and intimidating statements in the case charging him with scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Nation
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted in Las Vegas on murder charge
A man who prosecutors say ordered the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur was arrested and charged with murder Friday in a long-awaited breakthrough in one of hip-hop's most enduring mysteries.
Business
United Auto Workers strikes spread as 7,000 more workers at two plants join the picket line
The United Auto Workers union expanded strikes against Detroit automakers Friday, ordering 7,000 more workers to walk off the job in Illinois and Michigan to put more pressure on the companies to improve their offers.
Nation
New York City area gets one of its wettest days in decades, as rain swamps subways and streets
Rain walloped the New York metropolitan area with a startling punch Friday, knocking out several subway and commuter rail lines, stranding drivers on highways, flooding basements and shuttering a terminal at LaGuardia Airport for hours in one of the city's wettest days in decades.