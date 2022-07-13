More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Storm clouds roll in across the Twin Cities
The storms dropped heavy rain at times in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
World
Heavy rains cause unseasonal floods, kill 39 in Afghanistan
Unseasonal rains and flooding have killed at least 39 people -- including nine children -- in Afghanistan, the United Nations said Wednesday.
World
Heat wave, flooding leave over a dozen dead in China
Flooding and extreme high temperatures have caused multiple deaths in eastern China as summer heat descends earlier than usual.
Paul Douglas
Do You Suffer From Summer Fatigue Syndrome?
After a comfortable Wednesday with less wind and reasonable humidity we start to heat up late in the week, igniting a flurry of T-storms Thursday night into Friday morning. Another storm may fire up Saturday, with Sunday the sunnier, drier (hotter) day of the weekend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
PSA on nuclear attack leaves New Yorkers worried, baffled
New York City residents are accustomed to warnings about all kinds of potential threats — severe weather, public health, mass shootings.