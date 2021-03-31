Warning: Video may contain graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing. Video showed that Floyd appeared animated, a bit unsteady on his feet as he ambled about Cup Foods and eventually bought cigarettes with a suspected fake $20 bill.

Warning: Video may contain graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing. Video showed that Floyd appeared animated, a bit unsteady on his feet as he ambled about Cup Foods and eventually bought cigarettes with a suspected fake $20 bill.