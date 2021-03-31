More from Star Tribune
Store cashier expresses `disbelief, guilt' over George Floyd
The convenience store cashier who was handed a counterfeit $20 bill by George Floyd — setting in motion the Black man's ill-fated encounter with police — testified Wednesday that he watched Floyd's arrest outside with "disbelief -- and guilt."
Chauvin Trial
Store video shown in Chauvin trial shows Floyd before arrest
Witness Christopher Martin, who was working as a clerk in the store at the time, explained what was being shown in testimony today.
Local
Missing 10-year-old Fridley girl found safe
Ava Whitfield was found at a Walgreens in Maple Grove.
Local
Minnesota hospitalizations due to virus exceed 400
Minnesota cases and hospitalizations driven by coronavirus variants in recent weeks continue to steadily climb, even as officials make progress on the state's vaccination efforts.
Chauvin Trial
Updates in real time: Follow the Derek Chauvin trial testimony
Star Tribune reporters Rochelle Olson, Chao Xiong and Libor Jany are tracking details from the trial each day.