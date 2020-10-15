More from Star Tribune
Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in town halls
President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden squared off, in a way, Thursday night, their scuttled second debate replaced by dueling televised town halls that showcased striking differences in temperament, views on racial justice and approaches to the pandemic that has reshaped the nation.
National
Tourists return to Hawaii amid ever-changing pandemic rules
Angela Margos was among the first passengers in San Francisco to get on a plane headed for Hawaii, where travelers who test negative for the coronavirus will no longer be required to self-quarantine for two weeks.
Variety
Jewish family's painting looted by Nazis in 1933 is returned
A painting of two young, 19th-century skaters that was looted by Nazis from a Jewish family in 1933 and recently discovered at a small museum in upstate New York was returned Thursday after 87 years.
National
On #MeToo anniversary, leaders say focus is on inequality
When #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke thinks about the group's future as the world celebrates its anniversary, her vision is clear.
Nation
