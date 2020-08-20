More from Star Tribune
National
Biden vows end of national 'darkness' in convention finale
Joe Biden vowed to unite an America torn by crisis and contempt Thursday night, accepting the Democratic presidential nomination and achieving a pinnacle in an unfinished quest that has spanned three decades and been marred by personal tragedy, political stumbles and more dynamic rivals.
National
The Latest: Biden accepts Democratic presidential nomination
The Democratic Party officially has its presidential nominee.Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday, a position he has sought for more than…
National
Barr: Feds to appeal ruling, seek death for Boston bomber
The Justice Department will seek to reinstate a death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the man who was convicted of carrying out the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, Attorney General William Barr said Thursday.
National
Army asks for help in a search for missing Fort Hood soldier
The U.S. Army is asking for the public's help in a search for another missing soldier in Texas.
Politics
Convention address is the speech Biden has been preparing for his entire life
WILMINGTON, Del. – Over his near half-century in public life, Joe Biden has made many speeches: good speeches, bad speeches, campaign kickoff speeches and concession…