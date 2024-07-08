More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Community shares perspectives on proposed Minneapolis police contract, historic pay raises
Supporters and detractors of the proposed contract were outspoken at the city's second public hearing.
Local
Prosecutors in Maryland weigh charges in crash that killed Vikings rookie, 2 high school friends
The Maryland State Police said its investigators "believe alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance in the crash."
Local
Bail set for Michael Carbo, as he awaits retrial in cold case murder
Carbo's new trial date for the decades old murder of Nancy Daugherty, is in Jan. 2025.
Local
Afton State Park drowning victim identified as Minneapolis dancer and yoga instructor
The river was about 12 feet deep in the area where he had been swimming.
Local
Appeals court orders new environmental assessment for St. Thomas arena in St. Paul
Neighbors argued the city and university didn't do enough to study the arena's impact.